INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JAX, STFC, FCCY, ISBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of State Auto Financial common stock for $52.00 per share in cash. If you are a State Auto shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own. If you are a 1st Constitution shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Investors shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors they own. Upon closing, former Investors shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company. If you are an Investors Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

