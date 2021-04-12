INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JCS, SVBI, WSFS, PTVCA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Bryn Mawr will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. If you are a WSFS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

