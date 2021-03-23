INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KSU, STAY, GNMK, NTEC, RNET; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kansas City shareholders would receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific shares and $90.00 in cash for each Kansas City common share held. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, former Decoy stockholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company and Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Intec shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

