INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MCAD, CAHC, ROT, MUDS, LATN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Better Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a Mountain Crest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with LumiraDx Limited. If you are a CA Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Sarcos Robotics. If you are a Rotor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MUDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with The Topps Company, Inc. If you are a Mudrick Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Procaps Group, S.A. If you are a Union Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP is investigating whether these companies and their boards of directors acted to: (i) maximize shareholder value; (ii) conduct a fair sales process; and (iii) disclose all material information to shareholders in connection with the merger.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

