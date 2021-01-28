INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders - PRSP, CMD, WDR, SPWH, WTRE

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. If you are a Perspecta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to STERIS plc for approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 STERIS ordinary shares for each Cantel common share. If you are a Cantel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sportsman's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $35.00 per share. If you are a Watford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

