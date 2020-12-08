INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - ANH, GV, ALSK, CLCT, CGIX

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following mergers:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share. If you are a Goldfield shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3.00 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC for $75.25 per share. If you are a Collectors Universe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. If you are a Cancer Genetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

