INVESTIGATION ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation Of 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) Data Breach

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

05 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 23andMe, a popular personal genomics and DNA analysis company run by 23andMe Holding Co. ("23 and Me") (NASDAQ: ME), recently suffered a massive data leak. The attack targeted the personal information of 23andMe users -more than 4 million people- compromising individual's personal information such as full name, birth year, email address, and sex, along with information on genetic ancestry, potential relatives, and geolocation. 

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available for 23andMe customers who received notice that their personal information had been breached. 

WHY AM I ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION? Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long term damage. Hackers break into networks so that they can steal your personal information to sell it on the dark web or commit identity theft, financial theft, or other frauds.  The company may be liable for failing to secure your privacy. 

HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED? If you received a data breach notification letter from 23andMe, you are affected. Follow the link below to find out if you may be eligible for compensation. 

Levi Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether affected customers are entitled to compensation. If you have received a notice about the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation. There is no cost or obligation to participate. Follow the link below to find out more: 

https://bit.ly/3R6vYdu 

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized consumer advocacy law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars against large corporations. The firm's team of over 70 extraordinary attorneys and professionals have a winning track record going against the most powerful defense attorneys in the world and know how to maximize your compensation. The firm is a 100% contingency firm – we don't get paid unless you get paid!  Please visit us as www.zlk.com for more information. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

