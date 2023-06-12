INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Baxter International Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NYSE: BAX)

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Baxter International Inc.:

Baxter is a multi-national healthcare company, primarily focusing on products designed to treat kidney disease and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Recent announcements suggest that Baxter materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true nature and severity of supply chain problems it was encountering and the impact they were having on the Company's current and expected earnings. Baxter's failure to disclose the Company's true problems relating to its supply chain deceived investors about Baxter's true financial health and earnings.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Baxter investors. If you incurred a loss on your BAX investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/baxter-loss-submission-form/?wire=4

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm