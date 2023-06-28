INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NASDAQ: MRSN)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.:

On June 15, 2023, Mersana issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a partial clinical hold pausing new patient enrollment in UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A, the company's ongoing clinical trials of UpRi in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. UPLIFT, Mersana's ongoing clinical trial of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, completed enrollment in October 2022." Mersana stated that "[t]he partial clinical hold follows a submission by Mersana of a recent aggregate safety report of all patients dosed with UpRi (approximately 560 patients) evaluating bleeding events" and that "Mersana's recent assessment determined that serious bleeding events appear to occur at a higher rate than background. While most bleeding cases in this aggregate safety analysis were low-grade, five (<1%) Grade 5 (fatal) bleeding events were observed among the approximately 560 patients dosed to date. The causes of bleeding events remain under investigation."  On this news, Mersana's stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 59.27%, to close at $3.89 per share on June 15, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Mersana investors. If you incurred a loss on your MRSN investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mersana-loss-submission-form/?id=41392&from=4

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

