INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NASDAQ: TNDM)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.:

The investigation focuses on whether Tandem issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. After the market closed on November 2, 2022, Tandem released its third quarter 2022 results. The Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year during the call. In response to the earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem and its stock price fell $14.57 per share, from $51.34 per share on November 2, 2022 to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Tandem investors. If you incurred a loss on your TNDM investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tandem-loss-submission-form/?id=42277&from=4

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm