INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NASDAQ: TVTX)

News provided by

The Gross Law Firm

28 Jun, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Travere Therapeutics, Inc.:

The investigation focuses on whether Travere issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Travere investors. If you incurred a loss on your TVTX investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/travere-loss-submission-form/?id=41391&from=4

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023 - (NYSE: TDS)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 - (NYSE: STEM)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.