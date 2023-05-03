INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Viatris Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NasdaqGS: VTRS)

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Viatris Inc.:

Before the market opened on February 28, 2022, Viatris unexpectedly announced the Company had entered into an agreement to sell its biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics Limited, which was anticipated to close in the second half of 2022. Additionally, Viatris announced that it was seeking to divest additional business assets and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business, which would focus on developing products in three core therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, gastrointestinal and dermatology. Viatris also announced lower-than expected guidance for fiscal year 2022 with total revenues expected to be between $17.0 to $17.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA expected to be $5.8 to $6.2 billion, and free cash flow expected to be $2.5 to $2.9 billion. Viatris attributed the lower-than expected guidance, in part, to competition around key products, price deterioration in certain markets, foreign exchange impacts, inflation, and a lower adjusted EBITDA margin for the biosimilar business due to its partnership structure and profit-sharing arrangements.

Following this news, Viatris' stock price fell approximately 24% to close at $11.01 per share on February 28, 2022.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Viatris investors. If you incurred a loss on your VTRS investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

