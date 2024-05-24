INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. ("OSG" or "the Company") (NYSE: OSG) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the OSG board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. The Company announced on May 20, 2024, that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Saltchuk Resources, Inc. According to OSG, the "transaction that values the Company at an aggregate equity value of approximately $653 million and a total transaction value of $950 million.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

