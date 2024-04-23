INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuidelOrtho Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of QuidelOrtho Corporation ("QuidelOrtho" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QDEL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. QuidelOrtho is the subject of a report published by Barron's on February 14, 2024. According to the article, the market was disappointed by both the Company's fourth quarter earnings and its guidance. Along with downgrading the Company's stock, William Blair analysts wrote: "The profitability disconnect in the guide was mainly the result of lower respiratory revenue than expected, with management using the start of the year as an opportunity to take a more prudent approach to guiding these high-margin sales, something that is likely better for long-term confidence in modeling, but a tough pill to take in the short term." Based on these facts, shares of QuidelOrtho fell by almost 34% in morning trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm