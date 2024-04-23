INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Chemours Company and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Chemours Company ("Chemours" or "the Company") (NYSE: CC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Chemours is the subject of a Wall Street Journal report published on February 29, 2024. According to the report, "Chemours late Wednesday said President and Chief Executive Mark Newman, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock and Principal Accounting Officer Camela Wisel are on leave pending completion of the review, which is being overseen by the board's audit committee with the assistance of independent outside counsel." The Journal explains, "The Wilmington, Del., company said it is looking into the processes for reviewing reports made to its ethics hotline, practices for managing working capital, including the related impact on metrics within its incentive plans, and certain non-GAAP metrics included in filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise publicly released." Based on this news, shares of Chemours fell by almost 34% in pre-market trading on the same day.

