Investigation Exposes Cruelty on South Korean Chicken Farms Supplying U.S. Market

SEOUL and LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA) and Animal Liberation Wave (ALW) today announced the groundbreaking results of their undercover investigation into South Korea's chicken farming industry. The first-ever investigation of its kind focused on farms supplying chickens for Samgyetang, a traditional Korean chicken soup dish, that are being sold to U.S. consumers.

South Korea chicken farm (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)

From March to June 2024, LCA and ALW conducted undercover operations at three major chicken farms in Jeolla and Chungcheong Provinces, South Korea. The investigation revealed severe neglect and abuse, including:

Chickens living in overcrowded and filthy conditions.

High levels of ammonia, exceeding safety standards, causing respiratory and health issues.

Infestations of lesser mealworms, posing health risks.

Chickens suffering from injuries, infections, and cruel handling.

Negligent practices including illegal dumping of dead chickens.

In response to these findings, LCA and ALW organized a mass demonstration in Seoul on one of the hottest days of summer, known as Boknal. Supporters gathered to raise awareness and protest the cruelty inflicted on chickens in South Korea's Samgyetang industry.

"We are appalled by the horrific conditions uncovered on South Korean chicken farms that supply products sold in the United States," said LCA's founder and president, Chris DeRose. "The footage we've obtained exposes unimaginable suffering endured by these chickens, and we urge immediate action to end these egregious practices."

Samgyetang chickens, known as "Bek Semi," are specially bred for their meat, with rapid growth rates and specific slaughter weights tailored for the soup market.

The United States imports a substantial amount of Samgyetang products, sold widely in Asian supermarkets and restaurants. Consumers are often unaware of the inhumane conditions in which these chickens are raised. LCA and ALW urge concerned citizens to:

Watch and share the investigation video to spread awareness.

Urge Weee!, America's largest online Asian supermarket, to stop selling and delivering Samgyetang chicken products in the U.S.

Click here for more information and to take action against animal cruelty in the Samgyetang industry.

About Last Chance for Animals

Founded in 1984, Last Chance for Animals is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and media attention. LCA believes that animals are highly sentient creatures who exist for their own reasons independent of their service to humans; they should not be made to suffer for the latter. LCA opposes the use of animals in food and clothing production, scientific experimentation, and entertainment and promotes a cruelty-free lifestyle and the ascription of rights to non-human beings.

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals