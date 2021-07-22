INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLDB, SHSP, IKNX, RIVE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Constant Contact for $17.10 per share in cash. If you are a SharpSpring shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: RIVE ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Riverview common stock will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of Riverview common stock they own. If you are a Riverview shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

