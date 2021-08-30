INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FFWM, FMBI, LDL, IKNX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TGR Financial, Inc. TGR Financial shareholders are expected to receive First Foundation common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Old National Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. Following completion of the transaction, former First Midwest stockholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the combined company. If you are a First Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash. If you are a Lydall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

