INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FIVN, KRG, STFC, HBMD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. If you are a Five9 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Retail Properties of America, Inc. Following the closing of the transaction, Kite Realty shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company's equity. If you are a Kite Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of State Auto Financial common stock for $52.00 per share in cash. If you are a State Auto shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

