INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FIVN, RPAI, MDLA, BOCH, HBMD, FVCB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. If you are a Five9 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company's equity. If you are a Retail Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments. If you are a Bank of Commerce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a FVCBankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

