INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INOV, SAFM, LMRK, AVCO, TRIL, XENT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sanderson Farms shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. In connection with the transaction, Avalon will reportedly issue 81 million shares of its common stock to acquire SenlangBio. If you are an Avalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $18.50 per share in cash. If you are a Trillium shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share. If you are an Intersect ENT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

