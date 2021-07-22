INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, FFWM, MCF, SWN, ICON; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TGR Financial, Inc. TGR Financial shareholders are expected to receive First Foundation common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independence Energy, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Independence will merge with an operating subsidiary ("OpCo") of a new parent company, which will become a publicly traded entity at closing, and Contango will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OpCo. Upon completion of the transaction, Contango shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company. If you are a Contango Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources, LLC for approximately $2.7 billion. The merger consideration is comprised of cash, Southwestern Energy common stock, and the assumption of senior notes. If you are a Southwestern Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share in cash. If you are an Iconix Brand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

