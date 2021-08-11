INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SIC, SAFM, CMO, SBKK, SQ, TBIO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 per share in cash. If you are a Select Interior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sanderson Farms shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of Benefit Street Partners common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. The book values for Capstead and Benefit Street Partners used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. If you are a Capstead shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial's outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Afterpay Limited. Afterpay shareholders are expected to receive Square common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Square shareholders are expected to own approximately 81.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Square shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are a Translate Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

