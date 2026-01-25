INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Rezolute

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Rezolute To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered significant losses in Rezolute stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rezolute, Inc. ("Rezolute" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RZLT).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.