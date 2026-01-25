INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Rezolute

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rezolute, Inc. ("Rezolute" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RZLT).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

Rezolute, Inc. shares tumbled sharply on December 11, 2025, as investors reacted to disappointing topline results from its Phase 3 sunRIZE clinical trial for ersodetug, its lead drug candidate for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The study failed to meet both its primary and key secondary endpoints, with the highest dose showing reductions in hypoglycemia events that were not statistically significant versus placebo.

During intraday trading, RZLT collapsed from levels near its prior day close of around $10.94 to an intraday low near $0.90, representing an approximate 85–90% drop as markets opened and halted trading under Nasdaq's volatility controls.

