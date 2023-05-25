Investigation Underway Regarding the Liability of Dr. Thomas Clayton's Employer Around Accusations of Sexual Abuse and Trafficking His Victims

News provided by

Andreozzi + Foote

25 May, 2023, 14:51 ET

Andreozzi + Foote Takes Lead on Investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Cherokee County doctor who is accused of sexual assault and human trafficking1 may not be the only one in hot water.  In March 2023, Dr. Thomas Clayton was charged with 16 felony counts of sexual misconduct stemming from his contact with patients.  At the time of the allegations Dr. Clayton's had already been reprimanded by the state medical boards in both North Carolina and Florida for past allegations of sexual abuse.   

Continue Reading

As a result of Dr. Clayton prior misconduct, he was placed on probation for 5 years and only permitted to practice under the indirect supervision of a Board-approved physician, called a "monitor."  Other significant restrictions were placed on his ability to practice medicine.   

Ben Andreozzi, a leading attorney representing victims of sexual abuse, believes Dr. Clayton's checkered past could be trouble for his employer. 

"Hospitals systems have an obligation to properly screen and vet employees to ensure that the patients they serve are safe.  When they needless place patients in harm's way, those patients are able to file civil lawsuits against the hospital to recover for the damages they suffer. "   

In recent years physician sexual abuse cases have resulted in significant settlements.  For example, in 2021, the University of Southern California announced it will pay more than $1.1 billion to former patients of a gynecologist who was accused of sexual assault.2  In 2022, UCLA announced a $700 million settlement and Columbia University Irving Medical Center3 and New York Presbyterian announced a $165 million4 in cases arising from doctor's sexually abusing their patients.  

Dr. Clayton's medical board records reveal a history of over prescribing pain killers and addictive medications.  "If [he] used the medications as an inducement or means to groom his victims, the hospital could face considerable liability," Andreozzi added.  "In my experience, jurors don't have any sympathy when powerful organizations look the other way and fail to protect sexual abuse victims."

Andreozzi + Foote is a leading law firm representing victims of wrongdoing against powerful organizations.  If you, or a loved one, is seeking legal counsel related to a wrongful death, contact us for a free consultation at (877) 214-3238 or visit victimscivilattorneys.com.

For press access, reporters can contact Ben Andreozzi, Partner at [email protected]  

1 https://www.bpr.org/bpr-news/2023-04-25/erlanger-doctor-charged-with-more-sexual-offenses-and-human-trafficking-crimes-involving-three-additional-victims 
2 https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-03-25/usc-payout-gynecologist-sex-abuse-claims-to-top-1-billion
3 https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-05-24/heaps-settlement-312-patients-takes-cost-of-his-abuse-to-700-million
4 https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/2-nyc-hospitals-to-pay-165-million-to-victims-of-abusive-former-ob-gyn/3899088/

SOURCE Andreozzi + Foote

Also from this source

Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against the School District of Philadelphia in Philadelphia "Hip-Hop Cop" Howard Rubin child sexual abuse case

Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against Red Lion School District due to bullying induced suicide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.