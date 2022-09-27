Investigational New Drug CDMO Market worth $7.47 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Sep 27, 2022, 06:00 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the 'Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market By Product (Small Molecule, Large Molecule), By Contract Development (Small Molecule, Large Molecule) By Contract Manufacturing (Small Molecule, Large Molecule) By End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotech Companies, Others)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030.'
The global Investigational New Drug CDMO market is estimated to reach over USD 7.47 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.
Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1367
Due to the rising demand for generic medications and biologics, the capital-intensive nature of the sector, and the complex manufacturing requirements, an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies have realized the potential profitability in working with a CMDO for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. The market's expansion can be attributable to factors including pharmaceutical companies' growing reliance on outsourcing, increased R&D expenditures, and strict guidelines for conducting clinical trials. When a new molecule is screened for pharmacological activity and acute toxicity potential in animals, the FDA's involvement in developing a novel drug begins when the drug's sponsor decides to investigate the new molecule's diagnostic or therapeutic potential in humans. The molecule subsequently assumes a new legal status under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act as a novel drug subject to the unique requirements of the drug regulatory system. The pandemic substantially influenced the world economy in 2020 and continues to affect several businesses. The epidemic has, however, benefitted the market for IND CDMO. Before COVID-19, potential sponsors wanted facility evaluations to guarantee CDMOs had the capacity, tools, and personnel necessary to carry out their projects. These days, CDMOs need to develop fresh strategies to lure in new sponsors, like using movies, virtual reality, and other technologies that let sponsors experience the website virtually.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The need for cutting-edge manufacturing methods that have proven to be very effective in satisfying regulatory standards is the primary driver influencing the expansion of Investigational New Drug CDMO in the pharmaceutical sector. Pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to use outsourcing services more frequently, and R&D spending is anticipated to rise.
Challenges:
Lack of high investments will constrain the market for Investigational New Drug CDMO market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness among individuals in emerging economies limits the market growth. Governments' underinvestment constrains market expansion in medical infrastructure in developing and developing countries.
Regional Trends:
Due to its large patient population and favourable reimbursement policies, the North American market for Investigational New Drugs CDMO is anticipated to have the largest market share soon. This is related to the rise in pharmaceutical and life sciences companies' R&D spending, which is expected to increase the need for contract manufacturing in the region. Market participants are implementing various strategic initiatives, such as new partnership contracts, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, intending to enhance their manufacturing and service offerings to achieve a competitive edge in this area. Additionally, the Investigational New Drug CDMO market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand quickly. The rapid growth of pharmaceutical enterprises and contract manufacturing businesses in developing countries like China and India will likely force the region to grow significantly. Biotech-related companies are expanding there. There have also been more renowned opinion leaders and principal investigators (PIs). Recently, a series of reforms with the goals of enhancing drug review procedures, speeding up the creation of novel new medications, and decreasing the time required to revise (IND) and NDA applications were announced in China.
Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1367
Major market players operating in the Investigational New Drug CDMO market include Lonza, Catalent, Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Covance Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Societal CDMO, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Minakem, Regis Technologies Inc., Samsung Biologics, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., and TaiMed Biologics, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Syneous Health, and other prominent players.
Key developments in the market:
- In Aug 2022, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accreditation has been granted to Charles River Laboratories, International Inc. Charles River's Memphis contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) facility's GMP accreditation supplements an existing GMP licence for Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) manufacture.
- In July 2022, Lonza proposes to invest $518 million in a new fill-finish production facility in Stein, Switzerland. This project will represent the culmination of Lonza's objective to provide fully integrated CDMO services. This investment improves the company's position as a leading CDMO with an unmatched breadth of services across scales and technologies.
- In June 2021, the purchase of Vigene Biosciences, Inc. by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. The acquisition increased its current cell and gene therapy contract manufacturing capacity and offered a comprehensive gene-modified cell treatment option in the United States.
- In Aug 2019, Permira acquired Cambrex to accelerate growth in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) industry, which is consolidating. The investment by the Permira funds will support the continued growth of Cambrex's integrated services offering by enhancing the company's ability to service its global customer base and broadening its capabilities to provide additional world-class services to support the analysis, development, and manufacturing of drug substances and products, from preclinical through commercial phases.
Market Segments
Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Product, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Small Molecule
- Large Molecule
Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Service, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Contract Development
- Small Molecule
- Bioanalysis and DMPK studies
- Toxicology Testing
- Pathology and safety pharmacology studies
- Drug substance synthetic route development
- Drug substance process development
- Form selection crystallization process development
- Scale-up of drug substance
- Preformulation
- Preclinical formulation selection
- First in Man Formulation/Process Development
- Analytical method development/validation
- Release testing of drug substance and drug product
- Work up Purification Steps
- Telescoping & Process Refining
- Initial Optimization
- Formal stability of drug substance and drug product
- Large Molecule
- Cell Line development
- Process Development
- Upstream
- Microbial
- Mammalian
- Others
- Downstream
- MABs
- Recombinant proteins
- Others
- Contract Manufacturing
- Small Molecule
- Oral Solids
- Liquid and Semi-solids
- Injectables
- Others
- Large Molecule
- MABs
- Recombinant proteins
- Others
Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by End-Users, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotech Companies
- Others (Government, Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Etc.)
Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Investigational New Drug CDMO market
- To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Investigational New Drug CDMO market
- To analyze the Investigational New Drug CDMO market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the Investigational New Drug CDMO market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030
- Major investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Investigational New Drug CDMO market industry
For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1367
Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:
Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market
Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market
Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email: [email protected]
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg
SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd
Share this article