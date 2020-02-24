Investigative Genetic Genealogy Firm Innovative Forensic DNA Selects Intermountain Forensics as Lab Services Provider

Innovative Forensic DNA, a Virginia-based investigative genetic genealogy company, sought the addition of a forensic lab collaborator to complement their unique industry position of years of expertise in the growing field of investigative genetic genealogy with deep expertise in legal, law enforcement, and family advocacy. The addition of Intermountain Forensics' high-quality, affordable, timely lab services supports Innovative's investigative genetic genealogy approach of working collaboratively with agencies through the entire lifecycle of the case, from submission to conclusion, working with the agencies one-on-one.

"As a company that emphasizes collaboration and communication, we recognize the significance of Intermountain Forensics' vision," says Jennifer Moore, co-founder and Director of Investigative Genetic Genealogy at Innovative Forensic DNA. "Their goal of assisting other organizations to include law enforcement and victim advocacy groups at reduced costs will be vital in using DNA evidence to bring about justice while employing cutting-edge technologies to aid in investigations in a way that minimizes the financial burden incurred by involved agencies." Moore adds, "After flying out to tour the Intermountain Forensics lab facilities and meeting their team, we are confident in their mission and vision as a company that is changing the trajectory of cold case investigations using exciting, state-of-the-art technologies combined with an emphasis on efficiency and affordability."

Intermountain Forensic DNA is the first-of-its-kind nonprofit forensic DNA lab. Laboratory Director Daniel Hellwig comments on the new collaboration stating, "I can speak for all of us at Intermountain Forensics by saying that it is a true honor to be selected as the provider of forensic DNA laboratory services to Innovative Forensic DNA. We believe that these two teams share a common vision: that we have the ability and obligation to leverage the power of forensic DNA to do everything possible to provide answers to unsolved crimes that have lingered for so long." Hellwig continues, "Forensic genetic genealogy is a powerful investigative tool and our laboratory is ready to assist the passionate and talented team at Innovative Forensic DNA to achieve the justice and peace the victims of these cold cases so richly deserve."

For more information on Innovative Forensic DNA visit www.innovativeforensic.com . For more information on Intermountain Forensics visit www.intermountainforensics.com.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FORENSIC DNA LLC

Innovative Forensic DNA, a Virginia-based company, is an investigative genetic genealogy firm providing services to agencies, working collaboratively through the entire lifecycle of the case, from submission to conclusion, working with the agencies one-on-one. Unique in the industry, Innovative Forensic DNA combines years of expertise in the growing field of investigative genetic genealogy with deep expertise in legal, law enforcement, and family advocacy. For more information visit www.innovativeforensic.com .

SOURCE Innovative Forensic DNA LLC

Related Links

http://www.innovativeforensic.com

