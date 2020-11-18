Investigative Journalist Sara Carter Launches Campaign to Fight Hate and Antisemitism

Joining the project is Liora Rez, Director of StopAntisemitism.org , an American watchdog group monitoring and exposing Jew-hatred. The organization co-published, The New Antisemites , a groundbreaking report revealing the pervasiveness of antisemitism in the United States. The report exposes contemporary forms of antisemitism used by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to normalize hate.

Jennie Taer, Investigator for The Dark Wire, is also part of this project and has been looking into the rise of antisemitism and hate in America as a young journalist reporting on the frontlines.

Carter has spent her career covering extremism and hate overseas. She sees the warning signs in America now and is sounding the alarm on antisemitism and hate which have taken new and edgy forms.

The "Campaign Against Hate" released a series of public service announcements to combat hate, rooted in antisemitism. The videos warn that Jew-hatred threatens to destroy American values and calls on the American people to act swiftly.

"We are in an ancient battle against a common enemy: hate," says Sara Carter. "I have witnessed violent hate firsthand while covering the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and right here at home on the streets of America. Hate is un-American. It destroys the fabric of our nation and builds a path to a dangerous future. But there is still hope in fighting the trajectory of hate in America. We need to expose it and take action," she adds.

"Jew-hatred has slithered in and infected our country. This growing influence of antisemitism signals a toxic society," Liora Rez alerted. She added, "The Dark Wire will help illuminate the truth about rising hatred so that the American people can take constructive action against it."

About The Dark Wire : The Dark Wire is a nonprofit organization that exposes, covers and reports on topics which are currently underserved in the media. Learn more at www.TheDarkWire.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE The Dark Wire

Related Links

http://www.thedarkwire.com/

