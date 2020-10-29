Investigative Journalist's Political Conspiracy Exposé Novel

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An investigative journalist met an American in a remote Andalusian bay. The man he met was a former Legionnaire and Marine Sniper. He explained that he had been working in private security and he told a story which at first seemed to be fictitious.

However, the journalist began to question what he had been told.

See Glass - A Political Conspiracy Thriller by Ido Graf.

The violent deaths of an elderly Swiss national and two of his gamekeepers in a lonely house in the English Shires served as the catalyst. A secret plot had its birth amid the destruction of Berlin in 1945. The security services of the Middle East, Europe and the United States have struggled to come to terms with the enormity of the situation. There are those within the corridors of power who wish to prevent this story from being exposed.

This book uncovers the web of current world events and it has an international and Hispanic flavour.

"Many of those who were involved in this matter are now dead or have disappeared. Of those who live, only one wants the story to see the light of day."

Available on Amazon as an Ebook or Paperback, Audiobook and Large print versions are coming soon:

https://www.amazon.com/See-Glass-Ido-Graf-ebook/dp/B08HXJZMPW/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=ido+graf&qid=1603465586&sr=8-1

Ido Graf's meticulous research has taken over 5 years to weave a rich tapestry laying bare this international plot.

Graf has lived in various places throughout the Mediterranean and the U.S. and now resides in Britain. He comes from police and military backgrounds. Graf has travelled widely and participates in many extreme adventure sports, including climbing the Matterhorn, Jungfrau and Eiger, freefall and scuba diving.

He was interviewed about spying in Guinea by the Presidential Guard, and he fired an AK47 with John F. Kennedy Jr. in Vietnam. The English author Graham Greene was a family acquaintance when he was a child.

His diverse background has given him the insight to write this gripping thriller which is based on fact.

Contact:

Ido Graf

[email protected]

https://www.idograf.com

Tel: 00 44 (0)749 8219308

SOURCE Ido Graf

Related Links

https://www.idograf.com

