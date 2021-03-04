Investigative Project on Terrorism Releases Video and Article on Marc Lamont Hill's Duplicitous New Book

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive academic/activist Marc Lamont Hill was fired from CNN in 2018 after he argued at the United Nations that justice requires "a free Palestine, from the river to the sea," among other troubling statements.

As this new Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) video shows, Hill's latest book attempts to repair his public image since that incident and to build his legitimacy.

He released his new book, Except for Palestine –The Limits of Progressive Politics, with co-author Mitchell Plitnick, the president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, former director of the U.S. Office of B'Tselem and co-director of Jewish Voice for Peace, in February.

The book is self-touted as a "major work of daring criticism and analysis." It argues progressives in America are not anti-Israel enough in advocating for Palestinian "freedom," though it does not make its agenda that plain.

It is what Hill does NOT stress in the book that is significant.

"From the river to the sea," a slogan used by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Hamas, is also more popularly used as a diplomatic, sanitized way of saying Israel should be wiped off the map, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

To wish to see Israel, the only Jewish state, dismantled—whether through violent or nonviolent means—is an expression of anti-Semitism as laid out in the definition of anti-Semitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), accepted by 29 countries, including the U.S.

Hill deliberately avoids using the now infamous "from the river to the sea" phrase in his book. His publication is only the latest in a series of anti-Semitic statements and behavior, oftentimes cloaked in verbose, indirect language and with details whose ramifications need to be spelled out for their true destructiveness to be laid bare.

IPT's video demonstrates that Hill has been quick to embrace and spout anti-Semitic lies about Israel when not in print and that he is for the destruction of the Jewish state. He just buries his extreme message in political semantics in his book.

