Investigative Solutions Network opens U.S. Headquarters in Pennsylvania

In addition to announcing its new U.S.-based headquarters, ISN also today announced the appointment of Mark Augustine to President of ISN U.S.A.

Augustine worked for more than 20 years serving his country as an Operations Officer for the United States Central Intelligence Agency, overseeing national security intelligence collection, threat analysis and mitigation, as well as crisis management at various global installations. Most recently, Augustine served as Vice President of Business Practices and Compliance for Saint-Gobain North America, a global manufacturing company, where he led compliance and security programs.

"With Mark leading our U.S. operations, ISN will gain more than 30 years of experience and knowledge of corporate investigations, threat analysis, global security, fraud, intelligence collection and crisis management in both the government and corporate sectors," added Perry. "He is well-suited for this position and we are honored to have Mark join our leadership team as the President of our U.S. operations."

For more than 14 years, the ISN team of business executives and policing specialists has worked closely with various clients, including those in the corporate, legal, educational, insurance and cybersecurity sectors, as well as with federal, local, tribal and private law enforcement jurisdictions. By using industry best practices and subject matter experts, ISN provides expertise in investigations, threat and risk management, background screening, education and training, and security services.

Established in 2006, Investigative Solutions Network (ISN) is North America's premier private security and investigative services firm. With offices across Canada and its U.S.-based headquarters, ISN's elite team of investigators have many years of combined experience through exemplary policing careers, knowledge of the private sector and proven business acumen. ISN is led by an accomplished executive team with diverse backgrounds in business, finance, police leadership, investigative specialists, and corporate security. Our core business pillars assist clients with a single point of contact for investigations, risk management, background screening, and training and security. To learn more, visit www.isnusa.com or call 1-866-790-4764.

