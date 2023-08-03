InvestiNet, Greenville's Innovative Financial Company, Named Among 2023's Best Places to Work

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestiNet, a distinguished financial company based in Greenville, South Carolina, proudly announces its recent recognition as one of 2023's "Best Places to Work". The accolade, presented by ACA International and Best Companies Group, acknowledges companies across various sectors that uphold excellent workplace standards.

This achievement places InvestiNet among an elite group of 45 companies nationwide that have been recognized for their commitment to creating a nurturing and dynamic work environment in 2023.

InvestiNet's recognition underscores its dedication to fostering a supportive workspace that drives innovation and growth. It highlights the organization's ongoing commitment to employee well-being and professional development.

Moreover, the acknowledgment serves as an affirmation of Greenville's emergence as a robust hub for financial technology and innovation. It strengthens the Upstate of South Carolina's standing as a thriving region for high-quality employment opportunities.

As Greenville continues to grow and innovate, InvestiNet remains committed to contributing to the local economy by creating valued job opportunities and giving back to the community.

For more information about InvestiNet or this press release, please visit https://investinet.com or contact marketing at [email protected].

About InvestiNet

InvestiNet is a financial company headquartered in Greenville, SC. The company's mission is to deliver top-tier services while fostering a growth-oriented workplace environment. For more information, visit https://investinet.com.

