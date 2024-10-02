Investing in America's Spirit: CaskX Highlights Bourbon Investment at 2024 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

CaskX's presence at the festival was marked by an array of memorable activities that showcased the growing significance of bourbon as an investment asset, while offering festival-goers a unique opportunity to engage with bourbon on a deeper level.

Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX, commented, "The Kentucky Bourbon Festival remains a premier event for showcasing how bourbon barrel investment, through CaskX, plays a vital role in supporting the industry's growth and meeting increasing market demand. As returning sponsors, we were thrilled to see the rising enthusiasm and engagement, not just for bourbon as a beloved spirit, but for the unique financial opportunity it presents as an investment. Our investors are key to fueling the future of bourbon, helping distilleries thrive while benefiting from a rewarding and tangible asset."

Record-Breaking Attendance and Participation

The 2024 Kentucky Bourbon Festival saw unprecedented engagement, featuring more than 95 Kentucky distilleries and offering attendees access to over 45 different single barrel selections. The sold-out festival once again proved to be the preeminent bourbon industry event, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals and investors to celebrate all things bourbon.

"As we reflect on this incredible event, we extend our gratitude to the festival organizers and to everyone who visited us. We are thrilled to be part of this exciting movement that brings bourbon lovers and investors together," said Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX.

Investing in Bourbon: A Key to the Future of the Industry

At the heart of CaskX is the belief that investing in bourbon barrels today plays a pivotal role in fostering the bourbon of tomorrow. The growth of bourbon relies heavily on the patience, craftsmanship, and foresight of barrel investors who support the aging process of future releases. Each barrel that is laid down today represents a piece of bourbon's future legacy. By providing the capital to fund new production, bourbon barrel investors help distilleries expand and innovate, ensuring that the next generation of fine bourbon will be available to meet increasing global demand.

"Our investors are more than just stakeholders; they are stewards of bourbon's future," said Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX. "By investing in barrels, they enable distilleries to continue crafting exceptional bourbon that will one day become prized bottles found on the top shelf."

The CaskX Bourbon Wheel Steals the Show

Cheers echoed across the festival grounds as attendees lined up to take a spin on the iconic CaskX Bourbon Wheel. With each turn, visitors had the chance to win a pour of coveted bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle, Weller 12, and Blanton's. When the wheel landed on the lucky number 1, the excitement reached its peak as winners savored pours from the legendary unicorn bottles of the bourbon world. Beyond the fun, the interactive experience offered a deeper insight into the bourbon journey, illustrating how each barrel has the potential to mature into a prized expression over time.

Festival Exclusive Bottling Celebrates Bourbon Investment

CaskX surprised clients and IWSC judges with an exclusive festival bottling—a nearly 10-year-old bourbon, bottled at 107 proof. Each bottle was presented with a handcrafted American White Oak glorifier, symbolizing the harmony between wood and spirit, a key aspect of bourbon investment.

Distillery Partner Appearances

CaskX welcomed distillery partners each day for appearances in the VIP tent, allowing them to speak with clients and attendees. Craig Beam (Jackson Purchase), Terry Ballard (Jackson Purchase), Sam Rock (Bluegrass Distillers'), Ben Franzini (Bluegrass Distillers') and Jade Peterson (Kentucky Artisan Distillery) each made a planned appearance each day. In addition, numerous other distillery partners stopped by for impromptu interactions with guests. The chance to interact with the very craftsmen who bring bourbon to life was a memory that those who stopped by will never forget.

Industry Panels and Networking

The festival also featured engaging panel discussions, including the "Press for Information: Whiskey Reporters Panel," where leading bourbon journalists and industry experts shared their insights on current trends and the future of American whiskey. Sara Havens, Director of Whiskey for CaskX and a respected bourbon journalist, participated in this panel, offering valuable perspectives on the industry.

CaskX Returning To The Kentucky Bourbon Festival In 2025

As CaskX looks ahead to 2025, the company remains committed to educating and empowering investors to take part in the future of bourbon through barrel investment. Mark your calendars for next year's Kentucky Bourbon Festival, taking place from September 5-7, 2025, when CaskX will return to continue its mission to bring bourbon investment to the forefront of the global spirits industry.

For more information about CaskX and bourbon barrel investment opportunities, visit www.CaskX.com .

About CaskX

CaskX has emerged as the global frontrunner in whiskey investment, pioneering a platform at the intersection of spirits and finance. As the whiskey industry continues its remarkable growth, CaskX has forged a pathway for distilleries to connect with investors in order to secure a consistent flow of capital, ensuring uninterrupted production. Investing in whiskey barrels offers a unique and potentially lucrative opportunity for individual investors by harnessing the aging process, capitalizing on increases in value and rarity of the spirit over time. The team of specialists at CaskX customizes each investor's portfolio to align with their specific financial objectives, positioning investors to protect and grow wealth with a tangible asset that naturally gets better with age. For more information, visit caskx.com

About the Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Bardstown, Ky.):

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Sept. 13-15, 2024; Sept. 5-7, 2025) is a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon and the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky. What began as a Bourbon tasting dinner has grown into a truly authentic experience that brings together bourbon enthusiasts from all over the world. Started in 1992, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is one of the Commonwealth's leading cultural festivals. For more information, visit kybourbonfestival.com.

Notes to Editors:

CaskX Founder Jeremy Kasler is available for interviews. For all press queries, photos or to arrange an interview with Jeremy, please contact Cynthia Pathammavong: [email protected] / +1-310-807-7765

SOURCE CaskX

