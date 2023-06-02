Investing in Bowling Green: U-Haul to Build New Store, Add Jobs by 2025

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon showcase a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Bowling Green thanks to the recent land acquisition of 5.15 acres on Nashville Road, just southwest of William H. Natcher Parkway.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Bowling Green is scheduled to be built by May 2025.

The multi-story facility will include more than 750 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points. Customers will have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more.

"Bowling Green is one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky, and U-Haul needs to follow suit to meet customer demand," said Jonathan Nipps, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president. "Our preferred self-storage and mobility services are essential for growing communities. We're pleased to continue improving the access our customers enjoy."

Plans also call for the creation of a separate warehouse for portable storage containers and drive-up self-storage units.

U-Haul acquired the property on April 5. This will be the third U-Haul-owned and -operated store in Bowling Green. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Nipps intends to hire at least 14 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Bowling Green community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Bowling Green continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

