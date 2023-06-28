INVESTING IN DATA AND EVIDENCE-BASED POLICY - Democratizing Our Data Challenge Round Two Awardees Announced

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleridge Initiative, Inc. announced the awardees of round two of the Democratizing our Data Challenge on June 28th. The winning teams are the Eastern States Longitudinal Data Collaborative - Teacher Workforce Report, Education Design Lab, and ResultsOHIO.

"The Democratizing our Data Challenge has been a tremendous success and has garnered enormous interest from state agencies wanting to collaborate and develop valuable data products for evidence-based policy," said Ahu Yildirmaz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Coleridge Initiative. "Funded by philanthropic organizations, the challenge has enabled states to develop data products and collaborate across jurisdictions through the Multi-State Data Collaboratives."

The three teams, consisting of three state agencies, four universities, and four nonprofit organizations, have been funded to develop actionable information and data products about the teacher workforce, employment outcomes for micro-pathway participants, and community college outcomes. The three winning teams will move immediately to develop and scale their innovative approaches to understanding these important issues.

The second round of the Democratizing our Data Challenge was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Ascendium Education Group, Overdeck Family Foundation, and Walton Family Foundation. The challenge was designed to develop and scale innovative product ideas for understanding public policy and programs by using administrative data that are securely hosted in the Coleridge Initiative's Administrative Data Research Facility. Successful projects are sustainable and scale across agencies, states, and communities through the collaboration of agencies and partner organizations such as universities, nonprofits, and mission-driven private organizations.

About The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

The Coleridge Initiative is a nonprofit organization working with governments to ensure that data are more effectively used for public decision-making. Coleridge provides agencies with the opportunity to enhance their workforce data literacy and collaborate within and across states to develop new technologies through the secure access and sharing of confidential microdata. Coleridge's secure data hosting platform, the Administrative Data Research Facility (ADRF), is a FedRAMP-certified environment that enables government agencies to link their longitudinal data with other states and agencies. Learn more: www.coleridgeinitiative.org

