Investing in ourselves, mindfulness and the VUCA world, among the themes for June at dMENTE Positivo, Ismael Cala's successful podcast

Tuesday, June 5 : Erika Ruiz , first Hispanic woman certified as a professional laugh therapist– "The VUCA world, threat or challenge?"

: , first Hispanic woman certified as a professional laugh therapist– "The VUCA world, threat or challenge?" Tuesday, June 12 : Irma Martínez , one of the most renowned fashion designers in the U.S. – "Mindfulness on the path to peace"

: , one of the most renowned fashion designers in the U.S. – "Mindfulness on the path to peace" Tuesday, June 19 : Estrella Flores-Carretero – author, doctor of Psychology and successful businesswoman - "The importance of investing in yourself "

: – author, doctor of Psychology and successful businesswoman - "The importance of investing in yourself " Tuesday, June 26 : Samar Yorde , a well-known and influential figure on matters of health and nutrition – "Non-violent communication, speaking and listening from the heart"

Through their interactions with Ismael, the guests share their opinions on each subject with a fresh vision attuned to their areas of specialization. The result is a program brimming with information and recommendations, perfectly suited to the audience.

The podcast is distributed by the platform reVolver: http://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/dmente-positivo-con-ismael-cala/

It is simultaneously available for download on Apple, Podcast, Google Play, Spotify. The media and the general public can access these programs for free.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years Ismael Cala was the host of CALA during prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman, social entrepreneur and journalist. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'); ambassador for the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America. Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investing-in-ourselves-mindfulness-and-the-vuca-world-among-the-themes-for-june-at-dmente-positivo-ismael-calas-successful-podcast-300660924.html

SOURCE Cala Enterprises