Investing in Power Grid Reliability for Toledo Edison Families and Businesses in Northwest Ohio

Construction recently kicked off on new substation and backup power lines

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A major reliability project is transforming electric service in Fulton County, delivering stronger, more resilient power to thousands of residents and businesses in the greater Toledo area, including customers of Toledo Edison, a FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) electric company.

Led by American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy Transmission company, the project includes a new substation and nine-mile-long 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission line to help prevent or minimize the impact of power outages in and around Delta Village, Fulton, Pike, Swan Creek and York townships and support continued future growth in northwest Ohio.

Faster Fixes, Fewer Outages

A new electric substation is planned to be up and running by December 2026. It will be connected to the existing Sydney Substation by two new half-mile power lines. These additions will bring more electricity to the area, making the system more flexible if a customer's main power line is taken out of service and will help crews restore power more quickly during outages.

It's like upgrading your neighborhood's power grid from a two-lane road to a multi-lane highway. More lanes mean more capacity, smoother traffic flow and fewer bottlenecks—especially during rush hour when energy demand is high. Just like a well-designed highway system, it's built to grow with the community, keeping pace as more homes and businesses come online.

Since 2014, FirstEnergy's transmission companies have collectively reduced outages by 50% on high-voltage power lines exceeding 100-kVs – proof that the companies' strategic infrastructure investments, like this work in northwest Ohio, are making the grid more reliable for customers.

Why this Project Matters to You

If you live in Fulton County, this project is all about helping your lights stay on, especially when demand is high, like during heat waves or cold snaps and during storms. If you do experience an outage, this upgrade adds back up power sources and smarter equipment that can reroute electricity. That means:

Fewer outages.

Faster restoration.

More reliable service for homes, businesses and companies looking to start or expand here.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "Northwest Ohio has seen tremendous industrial growth in recent years, bringing new jobs, families and opportunities to the region. We're proud to support that momentum by investing in the power infrastructure needed to meet today's demand and tomorrow's potential."

View or download a video series on "Why a Modern Transmission System Matters to You" on FirstEnergy's YouTube channel.

Built for Today – and Tomorrow

This work is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's $28 billion investment program to modernize the electric grid between 2025 and 2029. In northwest Ohio alone, ATSI is investing more than $200 million in high-voltage grid enhancements over the next few years. The goal: a smarter, more secure grid that meets the needs of today's customers and tomorrow's growth.

View or download video of this grid enhancement work underway in Fulton County.

