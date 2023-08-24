Investing in Rossford: U-Haul Shares Plans for New Facility off I-75

ROSSFORD, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon showcase a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Rossford thanks to the recent land acquisition of 4.71 acres off Interstate 75 and north of Sportsman Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rossford is scheduled to be completed by April 2025.

The multi-story facility will include more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points. Customers will have access to trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more.

U-Haul acquired the property on March 30. This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Rossford and the Company's 91st store in Ohio.

"Rossford is one of Toledo's many growing suburbs," said Logan Minnich, U-Haul Company of NW Ohio president. "U-Haul needs to follow suit to meet customer demand. Our self-storage and mobility services are vital for communities to accommodate sustained growth. We're happy to be building a beautiful new facility with easy interstate access to our DIY customers in and around Rossford."

U-Haul also plans to construct a separate warehouse for portable moving containers and drive-up self-storage units.

Minnich intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Rossford community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

About U-HAUL  

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

