Investing in Rossford: U-Haul Shares Plans for New Facility off I-75

ROSSFORD, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon showcase a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Rossford thanks to the recent land acquisition of 4.71 acres off Interstate 75 and north of Sportsman Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rossford is scheduled to be completed by April 2025.

The multi-story facility will include more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points. Customers will have access to trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more.

U-Haul acquired the property on March 30. This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Rossford and the Company's 91st store in Ohio.

"Rossford is one of Toledo's many growing suburbs," said Logan Minnich, U-Haul Company of NW Ohio president. "U-Haul needs to follow suit to meet customer demand. Our self-storage and mobility services are vital for communities to accommodate sustained growth. We're happy to be building a beautiful new facility with easy interstate access to our DIY customers in and around Rossford."

U-Haul also plans to construct a separate warehouse for portable moving containers and drive-up self-storage units.

Minnich intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Rossford community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

