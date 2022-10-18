Investing in the EATV ETF Can Have a Positive Impact on Animal Welfare, New Data Reveals

Powered with data by YourStake, the EATV ETF Underscores Its Commitment to Investing for Animals, the Planet and People.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by YourStake, new data reveals that an individual's investments in EATV (NYSE:EATV) may have more impact on their animal welfare footprint than their plant-based diet alone.

As an example, a $10,000 investment in EATV for five years would mean not being responsible for the death of 8047 animals killed by public meat companies. That is 4.4 times the number of animals impacted by one person's diet change in the same time frame, as compared to diet numbers from the Vegan Calculator. These statistics are as of Sep 30th, 2022.

Shocking Stats

"EATV is the first and only ETF to define and lead the Plant-based Innovation investment sector, investing in animal-free alternatives for sustainable, cruelty-free and resource efficient production and consumption," says CEO Elysabeth Alfano. "Given our commitment to this, we knew the numbers for animals would be good. However, we were shocked to see what kind of impact investing in EATV can have, even more than being on an animal-free diet alone."

"We were so pleased when these numbers were released because we are dedicated to our mission of investing for both returns and the innovation of animal replacements in the food and materials supply system," adds Fund Manager and President, Dr. Sasha Goodman. "The great animal numbers aren't the only bit of good news. Data powered by YourStake also reveals that EATV does not invest in agricultural producers and traders linked to deforestation."

Our Food Supply System by the Numbers

At a time when socially responsible investing and ESG funds are under attack, VegTech™ Invest leaders Elysabeth and Sasha feel that it is their imperative to be transparent about the numbers and show investors their commitment to investing for returns as well as for the betterment of people, the planet and animals.

According to the United Nation, animal agriculture contributes 14.5% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and is responsible for 37% of the anthropogenic methane emissions. At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, over 100 countries including the United States pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30% or more by 2030. Animal agriculture is also a leading cause of deforestation.

Over 80 billion animals are factory-churned yearly, more than 10-times the number of people on earth.

V egTech™ Invest

VegTech™ Invest advises the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF, (EATV), which launched December 28, 2021. EATV invests in companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption to address climate change and food insecurity.

VegTech™ Invest has created and is leading a completely new impact asset class in the capital markets: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The ETF provides exposure to the growing trend.

The firm provides the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, calculated and distributed by Morningstar, as a global benchmark that defines this new sector.

The EATV top ten constituents as of 10/3/22 are Ingredion, Sensient, Givaudan, Dole, Yara, Smurfit, MGP Ingredients, Mission Produce, E.L.F Beauty Inc., and Vitasoy International. Amyris Inc, Beyond Meat, Oatly and Gingko BioWorks are also in the fund*.

*Holdings subject to change. Visit https://EATVetf.com

