Investing in the Profession: CFA Institute and Institutional Investor Forge Strategic Collaboration to Advance Investment Industry Standards

CFA Institute Partners with Institutional Investor to Enhance Education, Professional Excellence, and Capital Markets Integrity

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute and Institutional Investor (II) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing education, professional excellence, and integrity within the investment industry. This partnership is expected to capitalize on the unique strengths of both organizations to deliver impactful educational content, facilitate professional development, and encourage better connections between industry leaders and emerging talent.

The agreement outlines several key areas of cooperation, including joint webinars, educational sessions, and co-creation of learning opportunities aimed at addressing the evolving needs of the investment community. This strategic alignment aims to empower investment professionals while promoting ethical standards and developing a vibrant next-generation workforce.

CFA Institute's chief marketing officer, Tom Berry, said: "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical practice in the investment industry. By combining the global reach and educational expertise of CFA Institute with the thought leadership and audience outreach of Institutional Investor, we are uniquely positioned to create meaningful opportunities for both current and future investment professionals. Together, we aim to build bridges between knowledge and practice to shape a stronger, more resilient financial ecosystem."

The MOU also highlights joint initiatives such as a headline media partnership for CFA Live - the CFA Institute Annual Conference in Chicago in May 2025, webinar series exploring private markets, and opportunities for CFA Institute to lead educational sessions at Institutional Investor forums. Additionally, both organizations will collaborate on connecting emerging talent with seasoned professionals, further contributing to the industry's long-term growth and sustainability.

Rip Reeves, CEO of Institutional Investor, added: "Institutional Investor has long been committed to encouraging dialogue and innovation within the asset management community. This partnership with CFA Institute is a natural extension of that mission, allowing us to combine our strengths to deliver educational content and professional development that resonates with industry stakeholders. By working together, we can amplify our impact and ensure that the investment profession remains a driver of positive change in the global economy.

"Both organizations remain committed to transparency, ethical practices, and innovation as they pursue their joint mission to support the global investment profession."

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

Steven Olson

Institutional Investor

[email protected]

+1 212 224 3943

David Ross

CFA Institute

[email protected]

(44) 07730764273

About CFA Institute

As the global association of investment professionals, CFA Institute sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. We champion ethical behavior in investment markets and serve as the leading source of learning and research for the investment industry. We believe in fostering an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. With more than 200,000 charterholders worldwide across 160 markets, CFA Institute has 10 offices and 160 local societies. Find us at www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and X at @CFAInstitute.

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've taken an active and leading role in convening the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, II has established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

SOURCE CFA Institute