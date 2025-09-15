Investing in Tomorrow's HVAC Technicians: Carrier Launches New Initiative with TechForce

Collaboration will help further address the nationwide technician shortage through scholarships, recognition programs and training

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is expanding its commitment to develop service trade technicians of the future through a new collaboration with TechForce Foundation , designed to encourage HVAC career paths and workforce readiness. This new agreement builds on Carrier's ongoing investments to grow U.S. manufacturing, innovation and skilled jobs, and its previously announced TechVantage Initiative , which aims to hire 1,000 U.S. service technicians and train more than 100,000 across Carrier and its ecosystem.

TechForce Foundation is the only nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to the career exploration and workforce development of professional technicians across all sectors, including automotive, aviation and more. The collaboration with Carrier marks its expansion into HVAC. With more than 400,000 HVAC technician job openings projected in the U.S. over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the industry faces a critical workforce gap as retirements accelerate and demand for skilled talent rises. Coupled with the growing demand for technical expertise in the commercial HVAC sector driven by rapid growth in data centers, industrial facilities and large-scale infrastructure projects, Carrier is taking a multi-faceted approach — through investments, external collaborations and training — to strengthen the talent pipeline. These efforts reinforce Carrier's long-term growth strategy, operational resilience and competitive advantage in delivering innovative solutions for high-growth markets.

"Carrier is uniquely positioned to help tackle the HVAC technician shortage head on," said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO, Carrier. "By investing in the next generation of HVAC professionals, we're not only addressing a critical workforce gap, we're ensuring our customers have access to the skilled talent needed to deliver sustainable, intelligent climate and energy solutions."

As part of the initiative, Carrier will work closely with TechForce Foundation to:

Provide scholarships to support financially disadvantaged students in HVAC programs

Enable free access to Carrier HVAC online trainings to students

Engage with more than 70,000 students and working technicians through the organization's online network – a resource hub to explore careers and schools, apply for scholarships, find apprenticeships and jobs, and showcase their skills

Establish a new HVAC, Homes & Buildings category within the Techs Rock Awards Program to recognize and inspire top technicians

"We're excited to welcome the HVAC industry into the TechForce family," said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. "This collaboration with Carrier gives students access to scholarships, training, and recognition programs to launch their careers and meet the industry's growing need for skilled technicians."

Students and aspiring technicians can visit TechForce Foundation's website to explore scholarships, training resources, and career opportunities supported by Carrier.

