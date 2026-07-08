Investing in Tomorrow's Leaders: Cypress Creek Energy Awards 45 Scholarships Across 24 Project Communities Nationwide

DURHAM, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its 2026 Energizing Tomorrow's Leaders Scholarship program, Cypress Creek Energy awarded 45 scholarships to students across 24 communities nationwide where the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects.

Cypress Creek Energy

Students were asked to submit a short video responding to the question, "How does renewable energy affect your future?" Their applications highlighted academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, and thoughtful perspectives on the role energy will play in their futures. The one-time $2,500 scholarships will help support tuition, housing, books, and other educational expenses as recipients pursue their educational goals.

"The future of our industry, our communities, and our country will be shaped by young people like these students," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Cypress Creek Energy. "One of the most rewarding parts of this program is seeing the talent, ambition, and creativity that exists in the communities where we operate. We're proud to support these students as they take the next step in their education and look forward to seeing the impact they'll make in the years ahead".

About the Program

The Energizing Tomorrow's Leaders scholarship program was launched in 2023 to positively impact young people in the communities where Cypress Creek develops and operates solar and battery storage projects, as well as to encourage students to consider careers in energy or other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields. In 2026, the program was expanded to 33 municipalities, and with this year's awards, brings the total amount of awards since inception to 207, equating to $343,500 across 50 different municipalities across the nation.

"What does energy mean to the next generation?" Visit our 2026 Scholarship Winners page to watch a selection of videos from this year's scholarship recipients and hear their answers firsthand.

About Cypress Creek Energy

Cypress Creek Energy is a U.S. independent power producer and developer of energy infrastructure designed to meet the nation's rapidly growing demand for reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable electricity. Built on more than a decade of experience developing, financing, owning, and operating energy assets, the company delivers integrated solar, storage, and firm capacity solutions that serve utilities, communities, and large-load customers.

Cypress Creek believes energy infrastructure should create lasting value beyond generating affordable, sustainable electricity. Through responsible development, long-term ownership, and meaningful community partnerships, the company is committed to strengthening the places where it lives, works, and builds. Since inception, Cypress Creek has commercialized 19 GW of projects and today has more than 6.8 GW of assets operating or under construction, along with a 19 GW development pipeline. Through Cypress Creek Solutions, its in-house operations and maintenance platform, their experienced team manages more than 8.6 GW of energy assets for both Cypress Creek and third-party owners across 24 states.

Contact Information:

Mike Storch

[email protected]

919-867-2832

SOURCE Cypress Creek Energy