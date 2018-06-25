Investing Time in Employees is Investing in the Business, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to building or expanding a business, employees may be the key for many companies between doing okay and doing great. What makes an employee suitable for a workplace will vary for businesses, but no matter who is chosen, some amount of training will have to take place. Brandon Frere, president and CEO of Frere Enterprises, says that it's important that the training is done right.

"Because training is what sets the course for much of an employee's time at a company, different strategies should be utilized to get them the best start possible. This may mean making sure that the right tools are accessible or that someone is almost always available to answer questions that can pop up," says Frere. "There's going to be as many ways to assist with training as people can think up, and there will probably be some trial and error to these methods. Also, not every employee will learn the same way, and it can be a huge benefit to employee and company to learn to work with them as they're already learning to work with the business. The last thing to note would probably be just to be careful not to overload employees while they're learning either."

A CEO almost always wants what is best for the business. There's no replacement for quality effort, from both business owner and employee. It would make sense that the more effort put into an employee, the higher possibility of quality production. "Putting time into educating an employee in a business, at any point it may be required, could be just thought of as another investment for the betterment of the company," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

