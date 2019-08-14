Investing.com App Exceeds 10 Million Android Downloads

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing.com today announced that its Android app has reached 10 million downloads, marking the latest crucial milestone for the leading financial markets platform that is empowering its millions of users with the highest-quality and most up-to-date financial knowledge.

Available on iOS and Android, the Investing.com app has been the highest-rated financial markets app on Google Play for five consecutive years. It offers real-time data on markets worldwide, a calendar of global economic events customized to users' interests, a personalized portfolio for tracking users' favorite financial instruments, customizable alerts, economic events, news and analysis, and quick access to world-class financial tools.

Investing.com has also recently reached the Top 400 Global Sites on Alexa, the Amazon-owned company whose traffic analysis is considered the definitive indicator of website popularity. In fact, Investing.com cracked the Alexa 400 just months after reaching Alexa's Top 500 Global Sites this past April.

"Our dual milestones in app downloads and website traffic — a mere few months after we had already reached the Alexa 500 — combine to represent a strong indicator of Investing.com's rapid growth, and the intensifying demand among users around the world for highly accessible real-time financial information that puts individual investors in the driver's seat," said Mickey Winitsky, Co-CEO of Investing.com.

Investing.com provides real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news and analysis across 250 exchanges around the world in 44 international editions. With more than 21 million monthly users, and over 180 million monthly sessions, Investing.com is one of the top three global financial websites according to both SimilarWeb and Alexa.

Covering over 300,000 financial instruments, Investing.com offers unlimited access to cutting-edge financial market tools and insights, completely free of charge. In addition to the global stock markets, Investing.com also covers commodities, cryptocurrencies, world indices, bonds, funds, ETFs and world currencies.



The Investing.com app in particular is an embodiment of the platform's objective to be a one-stop-shop for its users.

"It's truly humbling to reach 10 million downloads on our Android app, and we're thrilled to know that our apps are providing quality and valuable financial information for so many traders and investors across the globe," said Shlomi Biger, Co-CEO of Investing.com. "As the world's number one financial markets app, we will continue to provide our users with the most comprehensive and reliable financial data around, readily available on the most user-friendly apps."

