Investing.com Launches Vision-Powered AI Chart Analysis to Help Traders Build Smarter Trading Plans in Under 60 Seconds

The company's new AI chart analysis feature uses Vision AI to identify visual patterns, key indicator signals, and trading opportunities — helping day traders make faster, more confident decisions across any market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing.com, one of the world's largest financial platforms used by more than 60 million investors each month, today announced a major upgrade to its AI-powered investing tools that delivers complete trading plans in under 60 seconds.

The new AI chart analysis feature leverages Investing.com's Vision AI engine to interpret charts like a market expert — spotting candlestick formations, support and resistance levels, breakouts, and trend shifts that can make or break trades.

Built specifically for day traders and active market participants, the feature transforms hours of manual analysis into concise, actionable trading plans — giving users the clarity and speed they need to seize opportunities in real time.

Unlike traditional charting tools that simply calculate indicator values, AI chart analysis cuts hours of manual analysis down to less than one minute and provides:

A complete trading plan with entry, stop-loss, and profit targets

Key indicators only — the 3–4 most important signals for that setup

Critical visual pattern detection other retail AIs miss

Clarity and conviction through clear risk/reward logic

Trade any market — commodities, crypto , forex, indices, stocks, and ETFs

"Regular chatbots can't see charts, ours can," said Yonatan Adest, CTO of Investing.com. "We've given AI the eyes and reasoning of a seasoned trader, so it can recognize setups like breakouts or head-and-shoulders patterns, analyze multiple indicators across timeframes, and explain its reasoning in plain language. It's like having a Wall Street analyst sitting beside you, only faster and always available."

The new feature will be available across all 30 of Investing.com's language editions, giving traders and investors worldwide access to professional-grade analysis in their native languages. This global rollout reinforces Investing.com's commitment to making advanced financial intelligence accessible to users around the world — from New York and London to São Paulo and Seoul, and everywhere in between.

Designed for both aspiring and active traders who face analysis paralysis, the feature helps users cut through the noise of conflicting signals. "Every day, millions of investors stare at indicators for hours but struggle to act with confidence," said Omer Shvili, CEO of Investing.com. "AI chart analysis democratizes expert-level technical analysis, empowering everyday traders with objective, data-driven insights that remove the guesswork and emotion from decision-making."

When users click "Analyze Chart" on any commodity, crypto, forex, indices, ETF, or stock, AI chart analysis uses Vision AI to identify formations and key levels, narrows dozens of technical metrics to those most relevant, and generates a professional-grade summary explaining in clear, simple terms exactly what's driving the market move. The feature supports virtually every global and local ticker symbol — from major U.S. indices to regional stocks and commodities worldwide — giving traders the ability to analyze assets from any exchange with the same precision and insight.

The launch marks the next milestone in Investing.com's broader mission to make advanced financial intelligence accessible to everyone. Following the debut of WarrenAI earlier this year and ProPicks AI — its machine-learning stock strategy engine — AI chart analysis further bridges the gap between retail and institutional investors. Early testers report completing research up to ten times faster and making more confident, systematic trading decisions.

AI Chart Analysis launches globally today on desktop and mobile web editions of Investing.com, with availability on the Investing.com app expected in the coming weeks — and everyone can try it for free.

