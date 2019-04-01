Investing.com Reaches Influential List of Alexa Top 500 Global Sites

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial markets platform, Investing.com today achieved a crucial milestone in its continued rapid growth by reaching the Alexa Top 500 Global Sites, the definitive indicator of website popularity.

With over 20 million monthly users, 180 million monthly sessions and over one billion monthly pageviews, Investing.com is the most global financial outlet around, reaching users in all 196 countries in the world with its 42 international editions. The company seeks to make financial markets data and insights accessible and free to everyone, anywhere, bypassing the traditionally high costs that have prevented this vision from becoming a reality in the past.

"We are tremendously proud to break into the Alexa Top 500 global rankings. This is an important affirmation of Investing.com's mission: to empower the individual investor by making financial markets more accessible to people around the world. In that sense, this milestone is just as much a celebration for our users as it is for the organization," said Mickey Winitsky, Co-CEO of Investing.com.

Alexa, owned by Amazon, is a pioneer in the world of analytical insight. A website's Alexa rank shows how popular that website is relative to other websites. Alexa claims to have stored data on online browsing behavior for over 300 million Internet pages.

Investing.com is also one of the top two financial websites worldwide, according to both Alexa and SimilarWeb, and has the No. 1-ranked financial markets app on Google Play. With over 200,000 financial instruments covered, Investing.com offers unlimited access to cutting-edge financial market tools such as customized portfolios, personal alerts, calendars, calculators, and financial insights, completely free of charge.

Today, Investing.com's inclusion on the Alexa Top 500 Global Sites represents exponential advancement from the platform's standing less than seven years ago. Founded in 2007, the company made the most significant move in its history in December 2012, buying the Investing.com domain name for $2.45 million, the second-largest domain purchase of that year. The move significantly shaped the organization's rapid rise from startup to industry leader, as the platform became a must-use site for traders and global investors when monitoring all things related to financial markets in real-time.

In recent years, Investing.com's traffic has skyrocketed from 50 million pageviews per month in 2013, to 400 million in 2016, to more than 1 billion today.

"All of our growth throughout the years has occurred organically," said Shlomi Biger, Co-CEO of Investing.com. "From the very beginning, the company has always focused on optimizing user experience and providing the best product available. The future growth of Investing.com will undoubtedly follow the same formula as we continue to offer users an unparalleled free resource on the financial markets."

About Investing.com

Investing.com is a financial markets platform providing real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news and analysis across 100 exchanges around the world in 42 international editions. With over 200,000 financial instruments covered, Investing.com offers unlimited access to cutting-edge financial market tools such as customized portfolios, personal alerts, calendars, calculators, and financial insights, completely free of charge.

Investing.com strives to be a one-stop-shop with Apps available on iOS and Android, and has been the highest rated financial markets app on Google Play for five consecutive years.

Founded in 2007, Investing.com now has over 300 employees across offices in Tel Aviv, Madrid, Tokyo, and Shenzhen.

Media contact:

James Fattal

Cell: +1-347-497-6900

James.F@Investing.com

SOURCE Investing.com

Related Links

http://investing.com/

