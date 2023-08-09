INVESTINGINGold.com Launches YouTube Channel

InvestingInGold.com has officially launched their YouTube channel to further educate people on investing in precious metals.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Schmidt & Greg Morrison of InvestingInGold.com have finally launched their YouTube channel connected to InvestingInGold.com.

Their goal with the YouTube channel is to further educate people on diverse topics of precious metals investing. Greg and Tim believe that they will be able to connect with people on a deeper level through video and better help them understand precious metals.

The plan is to not just educate people on precious metals investing, but to also teach people about the history of money and precious metals.

They also want to keep their followers updated on relevant news topics that affect the prices in the precious metals space.

The current schedule is to release 2 videos a week.

Make sure you connect with Greg & Tim on their new YouTube channel to get start your education on money & precious metals, and to get all of the important updates going down in the financial space that effect precious metals.

Media contact:

Greg Morrison

[email protected]

3027578788

SOURCE InvestingInGold.com