Investio Launches New Trading Platform With Enhanced Security and AI-Driven Risk Tools

Retail trading continues to account for a significant share of global market activity, with industry observations indicating that execution-related factors — including timing errors, exposure misjudgment, and slippage during volatility — contribute to a substantial portion of retail trading losses.

As trading environments become faster and more information-dense, platform structure and execution clarity are increasingly seen as critical elements influencing outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Investio has recently launched a new trading platform designed to strengthen execution transparency, enhance system stability, and introduce AI-supported risk visibility tools for retail traders operating in volatile market conditions.

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investio's newly launched platform focuses on improving system reliability and helping traders better understand exposure before executing orders. The platform is designed to operate consistently during periods of market volatility while reducing cognitive overload caused by dense real-time information flows.

Key features of the platform include:

Pexels

Enhanced security infrastructure designed to strengthen account protection and transaction integrity.

designed to strengthen account protection and transaction integrity. AI-supported exposure insights, helping traders assess position risk before execution.

helping traders assess position risk before execution. Improved execution stability during periods of high market activity

during periods of high market activity Streamlined information hierarchy to support faster and more informed decision-making.

These capabilities aim to support traders operating in fast-moving markets where execution timing and system predictability play an increasingly important role in trading outcomes.

Executive Commentary

"Retail participation remains strong, but market conditions continue to place pressure on trading outcomes," said the CEO of Investio.

"The new platform was developed to improve execution clarity, strengthen system reliability, and provide tools that help traders understand risk more clearly before making decisions."

He added that technological expectations among retail traders have evolved alongside market conditions.

"Traders today operate in faster, more information-dense environments," the CEO said. "Features such as AI-driven risk insights and enhanced security protections are increasingly expected as standard components of modern trading platforms."

Market Context

Retail trading remains a meaningful contributor to overall market liquidity, supported by widespread access to digital trading infrastructure.

At the same time, volatility surrounding macroeconomic developments, liquidity shifts, and rapid price movements has increased the importance of consistent execution performance and clear exposure visibility.

Within this environment, trading platforms are increasingly evaluated based on how reliably they perform during periods of market stress and how clearly they present risk information prior to trade execution.

About Investio

Investio is a trading platform provider focused on delivering secure, transparent, and technology-driven solutions for retail market participants. The company develops infrastructure designed to support reliable execution, clear risk visibility, and user-focused trading environments across global financial markets.

For more information, visit:

https://investio.uk/

Media Contact

Knut Carlson

Investio

[email protected]

The Leadenhall Building

122 Leadenhall Street

London, England EC3V 4AB

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927592/Investio.jpg

SOURCE Investio