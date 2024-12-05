InvestiQuant Makes Donation to iCCARE for Children with Cancer

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestiQuant, a leading provider of AI-driven, alternative investment solutions, proudly announces the success of its Fall 2024 promotion which raised $13,200 for the International Cancer Care and Research Excellence Foundation, known as iCCARE.

Dr. Kristin Schroeder, co-founder of iCCARE, expressed her appreciation stating, "We are extremely grateful for InvestiQuant's support over the past few years. Their donations and commitment have been integral to helping us serve more children and expand the quality and scope of care we provide." Dr. Schroeder added, "We have had momentous success, but there is still a long way to go. We will not stop until we achieve our mission of giving every child the same chance of a cure."

In the words of Scott Andrews, CEO of InvestiQuant, "I know of no other opportunity with such an incredible return-on-investment. Success is literally measured in terms of children's lives saved. Having personally reviewed iCCARE's books and operations, and witnessed their life-saving impact on hundreds of children, supporting them is an honor. I encourage all investors to consider supporting iCCARE."

Make a direct donation and learn more about InvestiQuant's participation here: https://www.investiquant.com/iccare-thank-you

About iCCARE

iCCARE is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded to address the lack of cancer care available in many low- and middle-income countries. While pediatric cancer has a survival rate of nearly 85% in many developed countries, cancer care is essentially non-existent in many hospitals across lower income countries. Many of these children have little access to cancer care and will die. iCCARE is working to change that. iCCARE works to deliver and improve on cancer care – including curative therapies, supportive care, and palliative care – at Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza, Tanzania. In 2014 when iCCARE started working in Tanzania, children with cancer had little hope, the survival rate was only 18%. Today, the survival rate has nearly tripled. Their work is made possible through local and international donations, and an incredibly dedicated team of local volunteers in Tanzania.

About InvestiQuant

Since 2008, InvestiQuant has armed self-directed investors with institutional-quality, alternative investment strategies and solutions. The company's AI driven, fully automated algorithmic strategies help clients better protect and grow their wealth by empowering their portfolios with the ability to generate attractive returns regardless of the direction of the broader stock market. Unlike most alternative investments, investors maintain 100% visibility, access and control of their capital, 24x7. InvestiQuant's principals are West Point graduates with decades of combined retail and professional trading experience. Prior to InvestiQuant, they built a cloud-based, spend management platform for global enterprises and took it public on the NASDAQ exchange. InvestiQuant is backed by its founders and private investors, many of whom were clients during the 2008 financial crisis.

For more information:

(844) 447-8723

[email protected]

www.InvestiQuant.com

P.S. This video helps illustrate why a fight for hope matters. Click to view .

SOURCE InvestiQuant