Goodliffe joined Investis in June 2016 as UK commercial director and was promoted to chief commercial officer in April 2017. He has more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and leadership roles. Prior to joining Investis he was executive vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for CAS, a global leader in CRM, and he spent three years with Accenture as a partner in their software business, where he focused on international clients across the EMEA and Latin American markets.

"Investis is in a great place," said Goodliffe. "The business is already recognized as a leader in digital communications, and through our Connected Content approach we have our sights set on continued growth. We are uniquely placed to help the world's most ambitious businesses connect with audiences across all digital channels."

"Adrian has demonstrated his sales leadership and understanding of how we want to grow as a company," said David Grigson, chairman of the board, Investis. "His experience and insight will help guide the strategic direction of the company."

About Investis

Investis is a digital communications company that creates meaningful connections for the world's most ambitious businesses. More than 2,000 clients around the world, including Rolls-Royce, GE and Anglo American trust our team of more than 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through our Connected Content™ approach to digital. For more information, please visit www.investis.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investis-appoints-adrian-goodliffe-to-board-of-directors-300635867.html

SOURCE Investis

Related Links

http://www.investis.com

